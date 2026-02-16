Press Release: SBB empowers 115 small businesses to access Government procurement opportunities

On Friday, 13 February 2026, the Small Business Bureau (SBB), in collaboration with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and the World Trade Centre Georgetown, successfully hosted a focused training session on bid document preparation, attracting 115 small businesses.

The session guided participants through the key stages of the tendering process, including understanding bid documents, meeting compliance requirements, and structuring competitive submissions. The practical, hands-on approach equipped entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence needed to pursue Government contract opportunities.

CEO of the Small Business Bureau, Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, addresses participants on strengthening small businesses to access government contracts

Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, emphasised the importance of strengthening procurement readiness among small businesses.

“Access to Government contracts can significantly transform small enterprises. By equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge to prepare compliant and competitive bids, we are expanding their opportunities for growth and long-term sustainability” he stated.

Robert Forrester, a participant in the training, highlighted the value of the session, “They gave us a very very comprehensive overview of the things and the pitfalls that you need to look for in the bid preparation process, especially when you are dealing with compliance, how it’s structured. You need to ensure that you full all relevant documents.”

This initiative aligns with the Government’s broader economic agenda to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises through targeted training, expanded market access and structured capacity building. By investing in the skills and competitiveness of local businesses, the Government continues to create an enabling environment where SMEs can scale, access procurement opportunities, generate employment and contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s sustainable economic transformation.

Through strategic partnerships, the Small Business Bureau continues to enhance entrepreneurial capability and increase small business participation in public procurement.

Dr Komal Samaroo, Chairman of DDL, engages participants during the bid document preparation training session An NPTAB representative, Orsino Jones, provides practical insights on bid compliance and navigating the government procurement process