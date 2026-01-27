Press Release: THAG welcomes reduction of marriage residency requirement – A boost for tourism and the Orange Economy

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) welcomes the Government of Guyana’s decision to reduce the 14-day residency requirement for couples wishing to be legally married in Guyana. This reform, which follows THAG’s recommendations to the Ministry of Finance, positions Guyana to enter the fast-growing global destination wedding market while strengthening the country’s Orange Economy.

Destination weddings are one of the fastest-growing niche tourism segments globally, valued at over US$300 billion in 2023 (Allied Market Research). Caribbean destinations that allow weddings within 24 – 72 hours of arrival have successfully attracted this market and increased tourism revenue. Guyana’s previous 14-day requirement was a major barrier, as most visitors stay only four to ten days. Reducing this restriction aligns Guyana with regional best practice and enhances its competitiveness.

This reform will also directly support the Orange Economy, as destination weddings rely heavily on creative and cultural services such as fashion, photography, décor, music, beauty services, entertainment, and event styling. It creates new income opportunities for local artists, designers, stylists, performers, and small creative businesses.

Beyond tourism revenue, this change will drive year-round demand for local suppliers and creative professionals, strengthening small businesses and community livelihoods while showcasing Guyana’s cultural and natural assets to the world.

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) is the national umbrella body for private-sector tourism stakeholders. THAG advocates for policy reforms and sustainable tourism development that enhance Guyana’s global competitiveness and create inclusive economic opportunities nationwide.

