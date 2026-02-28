Press Release: “You are the leaders of tomorrow’s environment”

– 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢 𝐩𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡

On Friday, the EMC Foundation officially launched the ‘Saxacalli Rainforest Activity Book’ during a simple ceremony at the Saxacalli Rainforest Centre, located on the Left Bank of the Essequibo River, featuring a keynote address by the Honourable Sonia Parag, Minister of Education.

The publication, developed by the non-profit arm of Environmental Management Consultants (EMC), represents a significant private-sector contribution to environmental literacy in Guyana.

Addressing the pupils and learners of the Saxacalli Primary and Nursery Schools directly, Minister Parag praised the initiative for empowering students to become “agents of change,” noting that “a leader doesn’t always look like the President or a Minister – it looks like you, whether you are six or eleven years old.”

She emphasized that while Guyana undergoes rapid economic transformation, the country’s true wealth remains its biodiversity and its people, stating, “When we are protecting our country and preserving our environment, we are protecting our wealth and our own self.”

Minister Parag also highlighted President Ali’s launch of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, noting that Guyana is positioning itself as a global champion for ecosystem protection.

Friday’s launch also touched on the Foundation’s Environmental STEM (E-STEM) program, which encourages students to use modern technology, such as camera traps and digital applications – to study the flora and fauna unique to the Essequibo region.

Mr. Shyam Nokta, Managing Director of EMC, highlighted his twenty-year history with the Saxacalli community, commending the leadership of Toshao Helen Williams and local educators for maintaining a balance between development and conservation.

Central to this mission is a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education to establish and support environmental clubs in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

These clubs allow teachers and students to work directly with the Foundation to implement the E-STEM curriculum, providing a “learn by doing” framework that turns the rainforest into a living laboratory.

The EMC Foundation continues to support these clubs through the Rainforest Centre, ensuring that the next generation of citizens and scientists is equipped to manage and protect Guyana’s rich environmental credentials.

In addition to the school children and their teachers, the event was also attended by conservation and education stakeholders, including Ms. Alona Sankar, Commissioner of the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC); Ms. Suzanne DeAbreu, Guyana STEM Initiative Lead at ExxonMobil; and Mr. Ramnaresh Sarwan, former international cricketer and EMC Foundation Patron. Also in attendance was Ms. Sasha Lall of Hyde Park Conservation, an organization dedicated to the protection and rescue of local wildlife.