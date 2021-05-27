Prime Minister, Agri Minister pledge Govt support to flooded Black Bush farmers

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips says the Government is committed to assisting farmers in Yakusari, Johanna, Mibicuri and Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder, whose livelihoods have been severely affected by flooding.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, braved the rains on Wednesday to visit farmers in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) communities.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha on their way to visit flood affected farm lands in Yakusari, Black Bush Polder.

“The Government, myself, Minister Mustapha and all the other Ministers, we are committed to working to ease the suffering of the people during this time. This is a difficult time for all of us, so we have to work together.

We hear that it will take a while for the water to come off the land, and we also heard that more rain is coming. We have to work together on this issue, this too shall pass, it will take a while, people will suffer, but it will pass,” the Prime Minister said.

The rice, cash-crop and livestock farmers have experienced tremendous losses. However, the Prime Minister said their plight is not isolated, as other parts of the country are also experiencing similar challenges, and are receiving support.

“This is an unusual rainy season that all of us are experiencing, not only in this area, but throughout Guyana – Region Ten, Region Nine.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha listen to farmers at Yakusari on Wednesday.

I was in Region Nine only Saturday and they are flooded too. Mahaicony, Region One, all the areas, Region Two, Pomeroon, all the areas have been experiencing severe flooding at this time.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha assured farmers that steps have already been taken to ensure a quick as possible runoff of the accumulated water.

‘The last time I came I said the machine should be here to do all the back ways. So, if the back way was done, I think that will help a little. The machine left here yesterday to take out a pump on the road and will be back here later on today, so that machine will remain in the area.

We understand also that water is coming from the back and we told them to close all the intakes. I ask the Regional Chairman, to take out the wire rope and the regulators, so water would not come in the housing area. What we have is the pump working, so as soon as the sluice closes, the pump will [work],” Minister Mustapha said.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips listens to concerns raised by rice farmer Mr. Mordeer Mohabir during a visit to Yakusari on Wednesday.

The Minister said the high intensity rainfall over the last 24 hours measured approximately 2 ½ inches. He said the rain, along with the drainage system could see the water taking longer than usual to subside. Minister Mustapha assured residents, however, that everything will be done to ease their hardships.

“We are here to do that, we brought up two more pumps from Georgetown to boost the system in the area also. So, we are putting all these mechanisms in place to drain,” he said.

The Minister also noted the Government will continue to provide food and sanitation hampers to persons affected by the floods.

Along with Region Six, communities in Regions One, Two, Three, Seven, Nine and Ten have been under water due to heavy rainfall. The Civil Defence Commission, under the direction of the Office of the Prime Minister, has been assessing floods across the country and rendering assistance.