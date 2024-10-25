Prime Minister Phillips calls for global peace, cooperation, and future-oriented reforms on United Nations Day

-reiterates Guyana’s call for peace

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honorable Mark Phillips has called for global peace, stronger cooperation, and a renewed focus on sustainable development.

Prime Minister Phillips, currently performing the functions of President, made the statement during his address to the United Nations (UN) Day event held at Parc Rayne on Thursday.

He reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to the UN Charter, stressing that multilateralism must prevail to address pressing global challenges.

“Guyana remains dedicated to contributing to the important work of the Organisation across its major pillars: international peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, and international law.”

Prime Minister Phillips commended the UN’s recent Pact for the Future, along with its associated Declaration on Future Generations and Global Digital Compact, noting that it is a symbol of collective global will. He emphasised that the Pact signifies the wish and the capacity of the community of nations to cooperate, despite acute differences, to forge a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world.

He added that government will continue to work to create an enabling environment for sustainable development, the eradication of poverty, and combat climate change, as well as to harness technology and innovation, including AI, in the best interest of humanity.

He noted, too, that as a member of the UN Security Council, Guyana will prioritise critical global issues, including climate change, food insecurity, and conflict; peacebuilding and conflict prevention; women, peace, and security; protection of children in armed conflict; and youth, peace, and security.

Acknowledging the UN’s historical significance in Guyana’s journey to nationhood, the Prime Minister noted that “We celebrate the role of the UN in the process of decolonisation through which so many States, including our own, were birthed to nationhood and membership of the Organisation.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, during his address, also underscored the importance of supporting vulnerable populations and empowering future leaders, noting the importance of bridging the many divides and disparities that exist. He also stated that the vulnerabilities of developing countries, including Small Island Developing States and low-lying coastal States, must be addressed.

He underscored the significance of cultivating leadership skills among young people.

“We will foster conditions to enable children and youth to emerge as leaders of today and tomorrow in helping to shape a future fit for the generations to come.”

GUYANA’S CALL FOR PEACE

In addressing global conflicts, the Prime Minister renewed Guyana’s call for peace.

“On this UN Day 2024, we renew our call for peace and an end to the war in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Ukraine, in Sudan, in Haiti, and in every part of the world where the scourge of war and conflict prevails.”

He called for strengthened support for the promotion of human rights, sustainable development, and the rule of international law.

Prime Minister Phillips acknowledged the support of UN agencies in Guyana and said that Guyana welcomes the support for and responsiveness to the “aspirations of our country and people for peace, sustainable development, the consolidation of democracy, and the rule of law.”

In closing, he also paid tribute to UN personnel in Guyana and around the world for their sacrifices in service to humanity.

