Prime Minister Softball Cricket Competition to be held annually in Region Ten

The first ever Prime Minister 10/10 Softball Cricket Competition was officially declared open on Saturday by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the Kwakwani Community Centre Ground in Region Ten.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that the competition will become an annual sport within the region with more features added.

“This is the first Prime Minister softball competition for Region Ten and it will not be the last. We are going to have this next year and more years to come,” the prime minister stated.

Prime Minister Phillips batting the first ball to officially open the game Some of the spectators eagerly awaited the first match to begin Prime Minister declares the tournament open The Prime Minister and other regional officials looking on as the players march across the field

He stressed the importance of such competitions within Kwakwani and surrounding communities, highlighting that it will build the skills and capacity of youths.

It will also see them being involved in the human resource development of their community, and empowering the upcoming generation.

In total, sixteen teams will compete over the next three weekends at various grounds including Rockstone, 47 Miles, Wiruni, and Ituni, until the finals which will be held on August 25.

“At the end of the competition, the best team will emerge as the winner. Play at the best of your ability because this is just the first game and we have many more days of competition,” Prime Minister Phillips encouraged the players.

The event was organised by the Prime Minister Representative of the region, Orin Wilson.

According to Wilson, it aims to promote sports tourism within the area.

Over the past four years, the government has been supporting events like these, since it allows youths to express themselves in the best way possible.

It also unleashes many hidden potentials that may exist within these communities.

