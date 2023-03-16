Prison Service benefitted from massive infrastructure development in 2022 – Prison Director

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) benefitted from massive infrastructure developments in 2022, which forms part of the government’s vision of creating a safe environment for staff of the prison service and inmates while also addressing overcrowding.

Acting Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot made the disclosure at the opening of the annual Guyana Prison Service’s Senior Officers’ Conference, Thursday morning.

Acting Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

The Lusignan Prison benefitted from a number of improvements including a security fence and motion sensors to prevent inmates from attempting to escape.

“In the area of health, construction of the infirmary annexe at Lusignan, the procurement of one portable dental chair. The healthcare services provided to inmates can be classified as an improved system,” Elliot disclosed.

Also, the integration of agriculture in the prison system saw the completion of the five-year Agriculture Business Plan, which will assist the prisons in self-sufficiency.

In the area of accommodation, phase one of the construction of the Mazaruni Prison is complete and will house 220 inmates.

Elliot explained, “phase two of Mazaruni construction is ongoing and will be completed by the end of the year and will house 150 inmates.

“At Lusignan Prison, three buildings were completed and will house 900 prisoners, and another three structures will be completed within the next few months. A new facility will be constructed for the female prison at Lusignan which will see about 80 inmates being occupied there.”

Construction of living quarters is ongoing at the Lusignan Prison and upon completion will accommodate 150 ranks. To provide clean potable water for inmates and staff, two water filtration systems were installed at the Lusignan and Mazaruni Prisons.

These and a number of infrastructural improvements were made to the various prisons across Guyana.

Inmates also benefitted from welfare and social services, education and training programmes.

“The vocational school at Lusignan has been completed and soon we will see prisoners attending that school on a daily basis, from Monday to Friday,” Elliot stated.

In the 2023 National Budget, the government has allocated $5.5 billion to further improve the prisons’ environment.

Meanwhile, the director revealed that the inmate population increased to 13 per cent in 2022, signaling the efforts of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in combatting crime and removing criminals from the streets.

