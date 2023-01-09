Private company, Floor It joins with gov’t to assist Linden single mother

Single mother of five, Natoya Hutson of Blueberry Hill, Linden, who recently received a newly renovated $2 million home from the government, continues to receive assistance from the general public to improve her living conditions.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, Floor It CEO Andre Cummings and Natoya Hutson with her son

To this end, Floor It, a flooring and home enhancement company joined with the government on Sunday, to install Ipe decking and luxury vinyl finishes valued at some $700,000.

The work took two days to complete and comes with 35 years free warranty.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Founder and CEO of Floor It Guyana, Andre Cummings said they were moved by the initiative and wanted to assist.

Home that was handed over to the single mother of five

“We saw the initiative and we were very moved by the whole reason behind the Men on Mission with the government. And we learnt that this house is being built from scratch …we decided that we wanted to be a part of that upliftment for citizens who are vulnerable. It’s a sense of purpose to give back to the community and the government is really doing a great job with these kinds of initiatives… and we are so grateful to be a part of it”, he said.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the initiative is a demonstration of the PPP/C Administration’s belief in humanity.

“We didn’t make this intervention for politics; we made this intervention because of our belief in humanity and that everyone deserves the right to live a dignified life no matter what their circumstances”, he said.

Dave and Selena, a popular store in the mining town also contributed to the improved livelihood of Hutson through the provision of appliances and furnishing materials.

