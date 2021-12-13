Private sector lauded for honouring corporate social responsibility

─ at Soesdyke Christmas tree light up

As Guyana treads the path of economic development, government continues to partner with private entities to ensure community development.

This course of action has seen businesses and non-governmental organisations uniting to achieve the same goal of improving Guyana.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn at the JSB Christmas tree light up, at the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, on Sunday, commended private entities for working with government for the development of the country.

He made the declaration at the first Christmas tree light up hosted by JSB Investments Incorporated, at the Linden/Soesdyke Junction.

Carolers performing Christmas songs at the JSB Christmas tree light up, at the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

“The fact that they’re working hard in the community, making links with other business enterprises in the area to do what is called these days as corporate social responsibility, because the government by itself cannot do all of it.

We need this type of coming together, to bring our people, our country closer in this form. As our President [Dr.] Mohammed Ali said, to achieve unity, unity for Guyanese people, that is what we want, Unity of our people of all races, cultures, and religion to take this country forward.”

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy at the JSB Christmas tree light up, at the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, iterated the need for private entities to participate in the growth of their communities.

He also called for all entities to work together, despite race and creed to ensure the country makes headway.

“Activities like these, I believe are very important, especially when it is done by the business community. The need for businesses to recognise and observe and to practice corporate social responsibility to be part of the community in which they operate, in very meaningful ways. It is businesses like the JSP establishment that helps communities to grow and helps to support initiatives in communities.

Parents and children at the JSB Christmas tree light up, at the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

And so, this evening JSB investment definitely has demonstrated and is demonstrating its role as a business, in the community of Soesdyke. And I would like every other business to do the same, and that we can all work together to build our country and that we can do so in a very united way, or United fashion to work hard to build The Guyana we all dream about.”

Meanwhile, the company has committed to ensuring residents of Soesdyke and neighboring communities enjoy the Christmas tree light up every year.

The merry event commenced with carolers performing Christmas songs. Following the lighting, gifts were distributed to the many children present.