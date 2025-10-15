Private sector rallies behind Guyana’s food security push

The government’s aggressive push towards national food security and self-sufficiency has and will continue to receive strong support from the local private sector.

Speaking on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast on Wednesday, Managing Director of Bounty Farm Limited, David Fernandes, said the government’s intention to transform the agriculture sector requires a committed and unified approach from all stakeholders.

Managing Director of Bounty Farm Limited, David Fernandes

Fernandes said he believes that members of the private sector must work closely with the government to achieve this goal.

“For us to really achieve self-reliance and self-sufficiency in agriculture, we need to have a large percentage of the population doing this task of feeding the nation,” Fernandes said.

The managing director called on the country’s younger generation to embrace the opportunities and necessary work ethic to help strengthen the agricultural sector.

Fernandes stated that the success of the government’s food security plan depends on young people, who need to show commitment to work beyond online activities.

“I think that the next generation of entrepreneurs needs to step up to the plate, try to dream big and put their muscles to the wheel; not just talk about it,” Fernandes said.

The Fernandes family enterprise spans agriculture, milling, and shipping. Bounty Farm Limited is Guyana’s largest poultry producer.