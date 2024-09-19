PUBLIC ADVISORY – HIGH TIDES ALERT

The Ministry of Public Works would like to advise the general public to take all necessary precautions during the spring tides period from September 15, 2024 to September 22, 2024. Due to the above normal predicted tidal levels that will be experienced, particular coastal and riverain communities will be susceptible to water intrusion and flooding from overtopping of sea and river defence structures. Moderate levels of overtopping may be experienced along vulnerable sections of public roads in close proximity to major riverbanks and open shorelines, as well as at sluice structures and outfall channels.

All persons residing along the banks of major rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precautions should also be taken by all mariners, including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels. The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.

The highest tides are expected on the following dates with the indicated predicted water levels:

Wednesday September 18, 2024 at 3:54am at a height of 3.31 metres CD, and at 4:10pm at a height of 3.32 metres CD

Thursday September 19, 2024 at 4:40am at a height of 3.31 metres CD, and at 4:48pm at a height of 3.36 metres CD

Friday September 20, 2024 at 5:27am at a height of 3.23 metres CD, and at 5:24pm at a height of 3.30 metres CD

The Ministry of Public Works has intensified its monitoring and flood prevention activities in preparation for possible occurrences of flooding due to overtopping or structural compromise of sea and river defences. Contact can be me made with the Sea and River Defence Department on the following telephone numbers to report concerns related to flood hazards that require an emergency response.

Contact Telephone nos. 225-9868, 226-1070, 227-8294, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161, 646-3501, 618-5541, 687-1999, 627-5453, 680-0073

The Chief Sea & River Defence Officer

Ministry of Public Works

