Public Affairs minister joins DPI, NCN for inter-faith service
─ in observance of National Day of Fasting and Prayers
Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P., joined staff of the state media entities- National Communications Network Inc. (NCN) and Department of Public Information (DPI) in an inter-faith prayer service on Friday, in observance of National Day of Fasting and Prayer.
President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared April 8, National Day of Fasting and Prayers under the ‘One Guyana’ banner. The day was called as the Muslim community is observing Ramadan, Hindus, Chaitra Navratri, and Christians, Lent.
During brief remarks at the event hosted in NCN’s compound, Minister McCoy noted the importance of the occasion.
He said it is important that citizens unite in prayers particularly, since the ‘One Guyana’ concept is being promoted throughout the country in order to achieve sustainable development and enhance the wellbeing of all Guyanese.
“Praying in this fashion and by extension as a country, it gives greater strength and helps us to be able to have one common plea to the Almighty as we seek his intervention, as we seek his divine guidance, his blessings in our lives and the country as a whole.”
Minister McCoy said the transformational agenda set out by the PPP/C Government could only be fully achieved if the country is united and the people respect each other’s cultures, beliefs and traditions.
“We have a sacred duty to ensure that we do not allow any influence to take us along the pathway of division, and it starts with first of all, having respect for each other,” he remarked.
The activity saw prayers and songs being offered by representatives of the Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities. Chief Executive Officer of NCN, Neaz Subhan and Coordinator of DPI, Edward Layne also offered remarks.
The minister attended a similar prayer service with staff of the Guyana National Printers Limited, earlier in the morning.