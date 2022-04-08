Public Affairs minister joins DPI, NCN for inter-faith service

─ in observance of National Day of Fasting and Prayers

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P., joined staff of the state media entities- National Communications Network Inc. (NCN) and Department of Public Information (DPI) in an inter-faith prayer service on Friday, in observance of National Day of Fasting and Prayer.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P, joins in prayers at the inter-faith service

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared April 8, National Day of Fasting and Prayers under the ‘One Guyana’ banner. The day was called as the Muslim community is observing Ramadan, Hindus, Chaitra Navratri, and Christians, Lent.

During brief remarks at the event hosted in NCN’s compound, Minister McCoy noted the importance of the occasion.

DPI’s Kellon Rover performing a song

He said it is important that citizens unite in prayers particularly, since the ‘One Guyana’ concept is being promoted throughout the country in order to achieve sustainable development and enhance the wellbeing of all Guyanese.

“Praying in this fashion and by extension as a country, it gives greater strength and helps us to be able to have one common plea to the Almighty as we seek his intervention, as we seek his divine guidance, his blessings in our lives and the country as a whole.”

Staff of DPI and NCN engaging in prayers

Minister McCoy said the transformational agenda set out by the PPP/C Government could only be fully achieved if the country is united and the people respect each other’s cultures, beliefs and traditions.

“We have a sacred duty to ensure that we do not allow any influence to take us along the pathway of division, and it starts with first of all, having respect for each other,” he remarked.

Staff of NCN performing a song

The activity saw prayers and songs being offered by representatives of the Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities. Chief Executive Officer of NCN, Neaz Subhan and Coordinator of DPI, Edward Layne also offered remarks.

The minister attended a similar prayer service with staff of the Guyana National Printers Limited, earlier in the morning.