Public assistance increased significantly

Residents of Wakenaam, Essequibo Island, Region Three, were informed about the correct process to access public assistance.

During a ministerial outreach on Thursday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, addressed concerns of residents regarding the procedures for accessing financial assistance. Minister Persaud noted that the number of recipients has significantly increased since the PPP/C resumed office in August 2020.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud in Wakenaam, Essequibo Island on Thursday

The minister explained that under the current system, individuals with permanent disabilities no longer have to undergo means testing. In other words, their personal financial status does not affect their eligibility to receive benefits.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in a mansion or a bottom house. If they have a permanent disability, they are entitled to apply,” minister Persaud said.

Dr Persaud explained that those applying for permanent disability need only apply once.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud interacts with a resident of Wakenaam

When applicants are approved, they will remain on the register and receive continuous support until they transition to pensioner status.

Individuals suffering from terminal conditions, such as HIV or cancer, are also eligible for public assistance.

In addition, the government has increased its support for persons living with disabilities, including providing resources such as wheelchairs, which were previously unavailable.

Moreover, Minister Persaud said that individuals with short-term disabilities can receive public assistance up to a period of six months or if necessary, a maximum of two years.

However, in cases of extreme need, the public assistance board may extend support beyond two years.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud encouraged public assistance representatives from Wakenaam to stay in touch with recipients to ensure they are informed well in advance of the termination of their financial assistance.

The ministerial outreach included presentations from various departments within the ministry aimed at providing information to residents on a broad range of social services that are available to them.

