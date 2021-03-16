Public-private partnership needed to revitalise tourism

– Min Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond says the Government is working to revitalise tourism in Guyana. However, she believes that tourism must be led by the people from each administrative region.

Minister Walrond held fruitful discussions with members of the Regional Tourism Committee and the Bartica Chamber of Commerce in Region Seven on Monday.

“Government is not saying to you this is what we want to do in your community. We want the tourism product in each region to be community, to be driven by the region…

Whether it is construction, labour, managing, selling products to visitors, we do not want to outsource that so the engagement at this level, is to say to you we want you to take control of your tourism product. We want you to develop and we want you to ultimately benefit from the economic activity,” she said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond at the meeting

Minister Walrond stressed that there is need for strong public-private partnership for tourism to thrive again.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible. We want everyone in Region Seven who has an interest in tourism, to come and to speak to us. We do not want people to be shut out,” she said.

The Minister noted that funds were earmarked in the recently passed national budget to help the regions develop their tourism product.

“In our budget there are plans for the proposal for the regional committee for each region to support whether it is in terms of training, capacity building or developing their proposals there are budgetary allocations for those activities,” Minister Walrond said.

A section of the meeting

She also relayed that three new tourism circuits will be developed this year in Moruca, Region One; the Pomeroon, Region Two and the South Rupununi in Region Nine.

Meanwhile, addressing the Chamber of Commerce Minister Walrond said the budget is geared towards encouraging, promoting and nurturing small businesses. She said this is evident in the measures implemented to create a business-friendly environment.

“It is all geared towards giving a shot in the arm to our economy. We know that businesses are the engine of growth in every thriving and first world economy and Guyana is no less. So, we consider you important and critical partners in Guyana’s development.” The $383.1 billion national budget was presented under the theme “A Path to Recovery, Economic Dynamism and Resilience.” Approximately $2.7 billion was allocated for the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

Bartica Mayor, His Worship, Gifford Marshall leads Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond on a guided tour of the boardwalk along the Golden Beach