Public Procurement Commission Continues Nationwide Training to Improve Procurement Practices within Ministries and Regional Democratic Councils

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has successfully hosted a series of procurement training sessions across all ten administrative regions of Guyana. These sessions were part of the Commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign, aimed at familiarizing Ministries, Regional Democratic Councils, and other key agencies with the rules and procedures governing the public procurement system.

Over the past month, agencies such as the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Regional Democratic Council 1 (Barima – Waini), Regional Democratic Council 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) have been engaged. The training attracted numerous senior officials and specialists from various Ministries and regional offices, including Regional Executive Officers, Regional Tender Board Members, Evaluators, Engineers, Town Council representatives, personnel form the finance departments, Directors, Principal Assistant Secretaries – General, Senior Personnel Officers, Assistant Chief Probation and Social Services Officers, Project Officers, Heads of DCU, Procurement Specialists, and staff from Health, Public Works, Agriculture, Education, and administrative programmes within the regions, among many others.

In total, 85 participants from across the country attended these sessions, which were led by Mr. Dwight Dodson, Head of Operations at the PPC, an Attorney-at-Law, Procurement Specialist, and the Training Officer of the Commission. The sessions covered a comprehensive range of topics relevant to public procurement system, including:

The PPC’s role and responsibilities (mission, vision, core values, and functions). The Legislative Framework, Administrative Review, and Debarment Process. The Public Procurement Process. Procurement Plan Preparation. Thresholds and Tender Openings. The Evaluation Process.

The recent training sessions have equipped participants with essential skills and knowledge, enabling them to navigate the procurement process effectively and adhere to best practices. This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving public procurement and ensuring that all regions have the resources and expertise needed to manage procurement activities proficiently.

During the training sessions, the commission clarified a wide range of procurement topics, questions and concerns, including compliance, bid document preparation, administrative review of contracts, evaluation processes, investigation procedures, and publications. The discussions prompted participants to seek additional information and further training to enhance their professional skills and improve their work in procurement.

In each training, participants provided several recommendations, highlighting areas of improvement and challenges they face in procurement management within their locality which the commission will take under consideration in the exercise of its constitutional functions.

The positive response from each training emphasizes the impact of these sessions, reinforcing the need for continued engagement with participants to gather feedback and identify opportunities to improve the current system. These training initiatives are crucial for enhancing procurement practices across the country. Our goal is to provide the necessary tools and knowledge to promote efficiency, and accountability within the public procurement process, ultimately contributing to Guyana’s sustainable development.

Over the past four months, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has successfully completed its Regional Training Exercise, providing procurement training to all ten administrative regions of Guyana. The PPC remains committed to its constitutional mandate, ensuring comprehensive and effective procurement education throughout Guyana. By expanding our training efforts, we aim to foster a transparent, efficient, and accountable procurement system that benefits all stakeholders and supports sustainable development across Guyana.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” Additionally, under section 17(2) (c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the Commission is responsible for organizing training seminars regarding public procurement.

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is dedicated to promoting and ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the procurement of goods, services, and works for the public sector in Guyana. Through its various initiatives and training programs, the PPC aims to improve procurement practices and contribute to the sustainable development of the nation.

The PPC encourages all relevant stakeholders to participate actively in these training sessions and to continue fostering a culture of excellence in procurement practices by applying the knowledge gained. Together, we can improve the procurement system that supports the nation’s growth and development.

We encourage all public procuring entities to reach out to the Public Procurement Commission for staff training on public procurement. For more information or to schedule a training session, please contact us at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, or (592) 226-2364, or email us at operations@ppc.org.gy.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

