Public Procurement Commission hosted Public Open Day in Essequibo

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on July 5, 2023, hosted a Public Open Day from 9am to 2pm at the Regional Democratic Council Compound, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region 2.

This event was held as part of the commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures of the public procurement system so that they may better navigate, comply and benefit therefrom.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.”

More than one hundred and sixty from several procuring entities, suppliers and contractors from across the coast and the public seized the opportunity to educate themselves and be guided on various topics covered by the PPC, such as:

 the Public Procurement Commission – who we are and what we do,

 the public procurement process,

 tendering tips, and

 how to lodge a complaint.

The Chief Executive Officer of the PPC, Mr. Michael Singh and team interacted with the participants and answered questions.

The objective was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their organizations. Entities seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

