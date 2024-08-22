Public Procurement Commission Successfully Hosts Two-Day Training for Procuring Entities under the Office of the Prime Minister

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) (‘the commission) has successfully conducted a two-day training session for procuring entities, held at the Office of the Prime Minister’s CDC Training Room from August 19th to 20th, 2024. This training is part of the Commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign aimed at familiarizing key agencies with the rules and procedures governing the public procurement system.

A total of 33 participants from 17 public procuring entities, including the Guyana Energy Agency, Office of the Prime Minister, National Data Management Authority, Lethem Power Company Inc., Guyana Post Office Corporation, Mahdia Power and Light Company Inc., Kwakwani Utilities Inc., Port Kaituma Power & Light Company Inc., Linden Electricity Company Inc., Hinterland Electrification Company Inc., Civil Defence Commission, National Communication Network, Guyana National Printery, Guyana Power and Light, and the Guyana Defence Force, attended these sessions.

The training was led by experienced professionals from the PPC, including Mr. Dwight Dodson (Head of Operations), Ms. Esther Osborne (Attorney-at-Law), Mr. Antonio Yhan (Training Officer), Mr. Prakash Sookdeo (Procurement Specialist), Mr. Savion Paddy (Civil Engineer), and Mr. Davindra Singh (Procurement Specialist). The sessions covered a comprehensive range of topics relevant to the public procurement system, including:

1. The PPC’s role and responsibilities, including its mission, vision, core values, and functions.

2. Administrative Review/Bid Protest, and Debarment Procedures

3. Fundamentals of procurement.

4. Procurement procedures and best practices.

5. The procurement cycle.

6. Procurement methods.

7. Preparation and updating of procurement plans.

8. Preparation of draft procurement manuals and establishing a procurement management system.

9. Managing contracts, monitoring, and reporting.

These training sessions equipped participants with essential skills and knowledge, enabling them to navigate the procurement process effectively and adhere to best practices. This initiative aligns with the PPC’s commitment to improving public procurement and ensuring that all agencies are equipped with the knowledge to manage procurement activities proficiently.

During the training sessions, actively engaged in discussions, seeking additional information and further training to enhance their professional skills and improve their work in procurement.

The positive response from participants emphasizes the impact of these sessions and reinforces the need for continued engagement to gather feedback and identify opportunities for improving the current procurement system. The PPC’s goal is to provide the necessary tools and knowledge to promote efficiency and accountability within the public procurement process, ultimately contributing to Guyana’s sustainable development.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures, and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors, and public bodies.” Additionally, under Section 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05, the commission is responsible for organizing training seminars regarding public procurement.

The PPC encourages all relevant stakeholders to participate actively in these training sessions and to continue fostering a culture of excellence in procurement practices by applying the knowledge gained.

For more information or to schedule a training session, please contact us at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, or (592) 226-2364, or email us at operations@ppc.org.gy.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

