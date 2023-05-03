Public sector employees benefit from public procurement training

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) collaborated once again with the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) to train public servants from various ministries and government entities on public procurement procedures.

The training was held over a period of two (2) days which commenced on April 27, 2023, at the Ministry of Public Service’s training facility located on the corner of Vlissengen Road and Durban Street, Georgetown.

Opening remarks were made by Senior Training Officer of the MOPS, Ms. Jean Carroll and Chief Executive Officer of the PPC, Mr. Michael Singh.

Chief Executive Officer of the PPC, Mr. Michael Singh providing Opening Remarks at the Training held in collaboration with the MOPS on April 27-28, 2023

One of the functions of the PPC under the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is to promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies. And, pursuant to S. 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the PPC is responsible for organising training seminars regarding procurements.

Presentations were delivered by officials from the PPC’s Legal and Operations Departments.

A total of 46 participants benefited from this training which covered the following topics:

Introduction to the PPC and its functions;

Legislative Framework;

Procurement Process;

Administrative Review; and

Debarment.

The training empowered participants with information to improve the procurement system within their organizations. Each participant was issued with a certificate of completion.

Procuring entities are invited to contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email publicprocurement@ppc.org.gy for more information or to make a request for training. The PPC looks forward to continuing its collaboration with interested entities as it continues to execute its functions.

