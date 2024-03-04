Public sector workers must be professional, efficient – Min. Parag

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag has called on public sector workers to act professionally and efficiently when serving citizens.

The minister made the charge during her recent outreach to Region Six where she addressed residents’ concerns.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag during her visit to Region Six

She reminded public assistance workers of their purpose and the responsibility that comes with their jobs.

“We need our public sector to act in a professional and an efficient manner…I understand, my cabinet colleagues understand and the president understands that if we don’t give the kind of service to you [the citizen] then it would not be fair,” the minister stated.

Minister Parag observed that most of the complaints made by residents are based on experience received from various health facilities.

To this end, the minister plans to organise meetings with regional leaders to develop a plan to address the issues.

“They need to understand that they have taken a job with the responsibility of assisting people. I am going to be moving through the regions and I am going to have meetings with the leaders of the regions because we need to have systems in place that will tackle this kind of issue,” Minister Parag stressed.

She reiterated that the government is committed to improving the services provided to residents.

A testimony of that commitment is the continuous outreaches conducted by the ministers in all administrative regions.

The aim is to enable an effective line of communication allowing government officials to understand the people’s needs and address them in the most effective and timely manner.

This, in turn, fosters overall development within the country.

