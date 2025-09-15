Public works ministry hosts welcome ceremony for Ministers Edghill and Ramraj

The Ministry of Public Works on Monday afternoon hosted a welcome ceremony for the reinstated Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and newly appointed Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Mandalall Ramraj.

During the ceremony, Minister Ramraj commended staff for their dedication to fulfilling the government’s infrastructure commitments.

“I am very pleased to be part of this environment and to work alongside each of you to achieve what we have set out to do over the next five years and beyond,” he said.

Further, Minister Edghill noted that the new term will see changes aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing the quality of services delivered by the ministry.

“We will be making changes for greater efficiency,” said Minister Edghill.