Public Works Ministry launches investigation into missing fishermen

The Ministry of Public Works has announced that an immediate and thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the reported capsizing of a boat owned by Noble House Seafood in Coastal waters, some 18 miles off Mahaicony, in which several fishermen have been reported missing.

An independent panel was established comprising representatives of the Ministry of Public Works, MARAD, GDF Coast Guard, the GPF Marine Unit, and the Transport and Habours Department.

We are very concerned, and share the anxiety and pain of the family members and colleagues of the missing men.

The Search and Rescue Operation Center was immediately activated upon notification of this incident. Vessels and personnel, including divers have been deployed. The Ministry wishes to assure all concerned that all available resources of the state to aid in this search and rescue exercise, will be fully utilised. The private sector including private fishing vessels, are also engaged in this ongoing operation.