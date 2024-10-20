Queens College celebrates 180th Anniversary

Queens College (QC), the most prestigious secondary school in Guyana, is celebrating 180 years of existence.

The Queens College Old Students Association (QCOSA) has planned a week of Activities to commemorate this milestone anniversary.

Commencing the week of activities on Sunday was a wreath laying ceremony which was attended by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh.

Minister Singh highlighted the outstanding accomplishments and service provided by past students of QC in areas such as politics, public service, academia, literature, the arts and sports.

The finance minister further acknowledged the role played by the school as an incubator of excellence over generations

Additionally, he expressed confidence that the College’s service to Guyana and the world over the past 180 years, will be exceeded by its service in the next 180 years and beyond.

The Ceremony was held at the St James the Less Church in Kitty where wreaths were laid at the final resting place of Lord Bishop William Piercy Austin, the Inaugural Anglican Bishop of the then British Guiana and the Founder of Queens College.

Bishop Austins remarkable vision and foresight in founding the Anglican Grammer School for Boys in 1844, was saluted by Minister Ashni Singh.

Queens college is known for significantly contributing to the intellectual landscape of Guyana by producing distinguished professionals, some of whom have served in the highest offices in the land, including five heads of State.

Various activities planned in observance of this milestone anniversary, will see participation by past students from QCOSA.

Some of the activities include:

Welcome brunch at Herdmanston Lodge on Sunday, October 20 th.

A special General assembly at the National Cultural centre on Monday, October 21 st .

. Career Connections– Quick chats, History of Queens College Kiosk Launch at Queens College on Tuesday, October 22 nd .

. Art Exhibition at Castellani house on Tuesday, October 22 nd .

. Day of Tours to various destinations on Wednesday, October 23 rd .

. Maggies, Inter House Cooking competition at Queens College on Wednesday, October 23 rd .

. Day Of Sports(Alumni vs Students) on Thursday, October 24th.

