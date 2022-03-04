Queen’s College celebrates ‘School of the Year’ title

On February 10, 2022, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) announced that Queen’s College was the 2021 School of the Year for the Region.

Today, students, teachers, staff and alumna of Queen’s College held a celebration in honour of the school being named the ‘School of the Year’ for the Caribbean Region by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand delivering remarks today

The school also held its popular market day activity which has not been held for close to two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Declaring today’s activity open was the Honourable Minister of Education and Alumni, Priya Manickchand.

Minister Manickchand said there are several factors responsible for students and schools performing exceptionally. Among these is a well-managed school, dedicated teachers, a supportive household, a child who is interested in education and a responsive government.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand cutting the ribbon to officially open the Celebration Day and Market Day activities

She said that the Government of Guyana has education as a priority and is working to build a world-class education system in Guyana. She said this will not only involve the improved physical infrastructure, but also make sure teachers are trained and re-trained in the system.

Today’s Flag Raising exercise

In addition to these measures, the education minister said the infusion of technology and its use in the classroom is also important. Further, Minister Manickchand said parents need to feel supported through the issuance of cash grants, textbooks and the ability to access excellent health care.

She said Guyanese have to commit themselves to making the lives of children better, so that they can realise their full potential.

Students of the school performing a cultural item today

Headteacher of the school, Mrs. Candaice Cave-Stephen said over the years, Queen’s College and students received awards for outstanding performances in several areas. However, she said what makes today’s celebration different, is that the school has been named ‘School of the Year’ for the second consecutive year.

Headteacher, Ms. Candaice Cave-Stephen delivering remarks today

“Queen’s College was awarded the school which produced the most outstanding overall student for both the CSEC and CAPE level. We are creating history and we must commend our students, the Ministry and all other stakeholders,” Mrs. Cave-Stephen said.

Students of the school selling various food items and one of many booths set up today

She told students that the bar has been raised high and that they have the opportunity to outperform their predecessors.

In January of this year, CXC announced that several students were named as recipients of many awards. Samuel Haynes was named as the Region’s Most Outstanding Overall student at the 2021 CAPE and Zaynab Shaffie was named as region’s Most Outstanding Overall student at CSEC 2021 examinations.

Bhedesh Persaud delivering brief remarks on his achievement today

Back in 2020, Zane Ramotar and Bhedesh Persaud received the same awards respectively. Because of the performances of these four students and being awarded the two awards, the school was named School of the Year twice in a row.

Riley Nurser delivering remarks on her achievement today

However, other students also received CXC Regional Awards. The top Humanities award was given to Roshni Samaroo while Sarena Razak was awarded for the most outstanding performance in Technical Vocational Education. Riley Nurse, another Queen’s College student received the ACCA/CSEC Accounting Award for Principles of Accounts.

Sarena Razak delivering remarks on her achievement today

The Ministry of Education congratulates the school, the students, teachers, staff, Parent-Teacher Association, the Board of Governors, Old Students Association and all other stakeholders on this achievement.