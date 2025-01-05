Record-breaking budget, expenditure funded major public works projects

– 4500 projects managed in 2024

The Ministry of Public Works has successfully managed and exhausted the largest budget in its history. In budget 2024, the ministry was allocated $245.1 billion and with that, it was able to complete 4500 projects.

The budget allocation facilitated thousands of significant advancements in road repair and construction, a pivotal factor in Guyana’s drive to development and prosperity.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

With an expenditure rate of 96 per cent and a 100 per cent implementation rate for locally funded projects, the ministry has made groundbreaking progress in fulfilling its mandate of modernising and transforming Guyana’s infrastructure landscape.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, revealed the statistics at a year-end press conference held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, on Saturday.

In just four years, the ministry has surpassed its manifesto commitments and sucessfully delivered on a great deal of landmark projects.

For example, the PPP/C Administration promised to construct 2000 kilometre (km) of hinterland roads in five years. Instead, the government delivered over 2500km of roads in just four years.

This remarkable achievement highlights the government’s ability and willingness to foster significantly more development in less time.

The government went beyond its manifesto and began to construct a four-lane bridge between Wismar and Mackenzie. Preparatory work has also started for the construction of a grand Berbice high-span river bridge.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar makes his presentation

Minister Indar described these projects as necessary government investments in the quest for prosperity for all Guyanese.

“In every single region, every single community, we are working…People are feeling government expenditure in a positive way. Works are being done to the benefit of the entire population of Guyana, not just where the visitors come and go, but every single place,” Minister Indar noted.

In several communities across Guyana, roads have been built for the first time while entire road networks were upgraded in some areas.

According to Minister Edghill, the ministry’s achievements would not have been possible without the active engagement of citizens, interagency cooperation and effective policy interventions.

The ministry intends to surpass its manifesto commitment and plans to bolster its operational capacity and continue to build resilient and necessary infrastructure across Guyana.

