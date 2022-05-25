Region 6 local organs, training centres urged to get citizens involved in BIT programmes

Several representatives attached to local organs, the business community and training centres in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) were encouraged to partner with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in its effort to build a skilled workforce there.

The call was made by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P. during a skills training consultation held at the Albion Community Centre, on Tuesday.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P.

Minister Hamilton told the gathering that it is evident the region has a deficiency of skilled individuals to aid its development, especially with the emerging oil and gas industry.

He said consultation sessions with relevant stakeholders can help to identify the professions in which the region is lacking, to be filled to soon benefit from job opportunities.

“I am giving you the stark reality of our situation as a country unprepared so on one side, we are unprepared, but on the other side, we complain every day about expatriates coming into the sector and doing better and working for more money.”

Scenes of attendees at Board of Industrial Training (BIT) training consultation session.

He added that, “it is the reason why you need to help me resolve the matter that we have and so that is why we must have this conversation to ensure our people benefit.”

The minister stressed that the programmes being offered by BIT not only seek to create a skilled workforce for the country, but give persons a second chance for a brighter future.

“We are willing to cooperate with any entity, private individual to ensure that in Region Six, whether it is six months or a year from now, we can be in a better position to have your people employed at these shore bases in the Berbice areas,” he stated.

Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Maughn.

Also present at the exercise was BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Maughn, who shared similar sentiments.

“We are hoping to hear from you, very clearly what are the needs that you have when it comes to manpower, and the labour that you need to improve productivity in your line of business,” he said.

Regional Chairman David Armogan, said the region’s development is affected by the scarcity of skilled individuals, and hopes for full cooperation from all attendees.

Board of Industrial Training Chairman and Regional Chairman, David Armogan

“We have to be able to train more persons to deal with the mirage of businesses opening up not only in this region, but across Guyana. There are many exciting things set to happen in this region, so it is our responsibility to help fill this gap,” he said

Earlier this year, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the Port Mourant Training Centre will be transformed into a national training centre to train young people for the oil and gas and hospitality sectors.

Some $160million was earmarked to be used for the first phase of the project.

