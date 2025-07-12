Region 9 to establish National Food Hub – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) plans to create a National Food Hub in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), unlocking the region’s immense agricultural potential.

The head of state shared this transformative plan during an engagement with scores of villagers and Amerindian leaders (Toshaos) from South Rupunnuni communities in Aishalton Village, on Friday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging South Rupununi Toshaos on Friday

Emphasising that the PPP/C Administration has always worked with the people of Region Nine to achieve real results, President Ali stated that his government is prepared to invest in creating the food hub.

“We are working to twin your food production system, your agro-production system, with that of Roraima (Northern Brazil) in a sustainable way,” the preisdent said.

With these plans on the horizon, he noted that the government is already investing in agro-processing, cold storage, and transportation to access markets.

The president further stated that the government will continue working with villages to invest in tourism, university education, and sports facilities in the future.

By investing in these recreational facilities, youth from Region Nine will be given the best opportunity to excel in academics and sports disciplines, the president said.

A resident listening attentively to President Ali’s vision for the region

The agriculture sector in Region Nine has benefited from strong investments by the PPP/C Administration. Farmers have received important support, such as chemicals, ant bait, and seedlings, to encourage sustainable farming.

The government has also moved to advance livestock development by investing in the experimentation with different breeds of cattle and sheep, specifically the black belly sheep. It has also provided support for crops such as cassava, with plans to install a cassava mill in Nappi village

Scores of villagers from the South Rupununi communities showed up for the community engagement

“We will continue to invest and give you that opportunity,” the president affirmed before saying, “Because that is what is important. You have demonstrated that with the investment, you are ready to excel, and you can trust the People’s Progressive Party to do this.”

The Region Nine food hub will support the government’s goal of national food security, ensuring everyone can access safe, nutritious, and affordable food, no matter where they live.

With the general and regional elections on September 1, President Ali, the PPP/C presidential candidate, told the villagers that the government’s development plans focus on the people and include indigenous communities.

Scores of villagers from the South Rupununi communities showed up for the community engagement

Since assuming office on August 2, 2020, the government has invested more than $110 billion in improving healthcare, education, infrastructure, social welfare, and other development initiatives in indigenous communities.

“All of our development under this government is people-centred, people-focused, because you are the primary reason we invest,” the head of state declared.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, and the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine Karl Singh.