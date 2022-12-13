Region Eight gets new vehicles to boost transportation

As per the request of the residents, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry on Saturday handed over a tractor to the residents of Brian Sucre Junction, Region Eight.

The tractor will prove useful for agriculture, tourism, and village infrastructure.

The minister also distributed Christmas gifts to the children of various communities

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai said the tractor is an indication of the PPP/C Government’s willingness to meet the needs of every community.

Moreover, she noted that the initiative aims at fostering development in hinterland communities.

“Our government continues to work for people, and what you see here today is just an extension of that work for Guyana. Our President is very passionate about building a One Guyana, and passionate about our people benefitting from the resources, and passionate about the vulnerable communities, ensuring their concerns are addressed,” she said.

The Amerindian Affairs Ministry also handed over a bus to the Mahdia CSOs

The minister also stressed the importance of residents working along with the government to bring development to their communities.

“We have to stand up and represent ourselves. You have a more responsive government because we believe that everyone must benefit, and everyone’s life must be improved.”

A sum of $44.2 million was allocated in the 2022 budget to advance the tractor distribution initiative, and benefit 71 hinterland communities.

Minister Sukhai handed over a tractor to the residents of Brian Sucre Junction

It is intended to promote food sustainability and agriculture.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai handed over a boat and engine to the residents of Mousse Landing.

Additionally, as part of the launch of the Mahdia Youth Initiative Transportation Service, the Amerindian affairs minister handed over a bus to the Community Service Officers of Mahdia.

A boat and engine were handed over to the residents of Mousse Landing

She said this is in keeping with the government’s manifesto promises.

The minister said, “We are going to address opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, and development of skill. Our small villages are not going to be left behind. We are going to ensure that every community benefits from the resources of this country,”

The minister’s outreach to the region also featured a series of gift distribution activities to the children of the various communities of Campbelltown, El Paso, Mahdia, Micobie, Princeville, and Mousse Landing.

