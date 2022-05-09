Region Five RDC, CDC distribute zinc sheets to storm affected residents

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five), made good on their promise to provide zinc sheets to Bath Settlement residents affected by Saturday’s freak storm.

The CDC noted that the storm was a combination of high winds and steady rainfall which resulted in structural damage to 20 properties in the West Coast Berbice community.

A press release from the CDC said while acknowledging that more needs to be done, residents were elated to receive the much-needed support.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, told the residents that they will continue to receive assistance, but called on them to do their part to ensure that they are safe from future hazards.

The Commission, and regional authorities, will continue to monitor the progress of the recovery effort.





