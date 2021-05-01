Region Five youths take advantage of GOAL scholarships

– praise Government for initiative

Youths from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) turned out in their numbers on Friday at the Novar and Lachmansingh Primary Schools to take advantage of the Government’s 20,000 online scholarship programme.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand, led an outreach to the Region, promoting the more than 80 programmes being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) by five internationally-recognised universities.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand

Speaking with DPI, 17-year-old Mr. Jaleel Karim said past events delayed his intention to advance in his studies. However, the programme being offered by the Government would enable him to realise that dream without a cost.

“I am preparing for a Bachelor’s preparation programme because I was supposed to do CAPE but due to some financial problems, I could not afford to go, so I see this opportunity to better my life and my family.

Mr. Jaleel Karim

The Government did something good because education is really important to Guyana and these scholarships- I am doing my course to get into a degree for engineering, which can develop Guyana as oppose to getting engineers from overseas to do work,” he said.

Mr. Karim also encourages his peers to capitalise on the programmes as there is no guarantee when such an opportunity would again become available.

Ms. Bindya Mangra, 20, said her participation in the programme will ensure advancement in her career. “I am looking to join the Diploma in Health and Nutrition programme because I want to gain more knowledge, as it will help me to teach my students,” she said.

Ms. Bindya Mangra

Ms. Oma Narisse said the engagement has allowed her to examine courses that will help to further her career in health.

“I came here to see what programmes are available for me, since I just finished my internship at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and I saw one of the programmes is on maternal and child health,” she said.

Ms. Oma Narisse

Minister Manickchand said the initiative is a fulfilment of the Government’s manifesto promise to provide an education for the nation’s future leaders.

“We cannot place a value on education because it is invaluable and it will serve you so many times repeatedly, that you cannot count it and the truth is that your life changes, if you have qualifications that allow you independence.

Anything that allows you to be independent, earn for yourself and the confidence and dignity of knowing that you can stand up by yourself and for yourself, is something that cannot be measured,” she said.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand interacting with the applicants Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand interacting with the applicants Member of Parliament, Mr. Faizal Jaffarally The young woman pays keen attention during the engagement on scholarships

Accordingly, the Minister said the Government will continue to provide similar opportunities to the people, for theirs and the country’s development. The Minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament, Mr. Faizal Jaffarally and members of the regional administration.