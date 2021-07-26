Region Four CPGs trained in anger management, conflict resolution

– training to continue in other regions

MEMBERS of the Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) Community Policing Groups (CPG) recently benefitted from a one-day training by the Gender Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The participants were reminded of the important role they play in their respective communities by Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud MP, who despite of her busy schedule that day, attended the event to share words of encouragement.

“You’re here because we feel that the subjects being dealt with are critical to what you do and to the future of people in this country. You are responsible for law and order wherever you are; ensuring that people adhere to basic convention of rule and order,” she stated.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security addressing the Region Four CPGs

Topics such as conflict resolution and anger management were top on the training agenda. Training on these subjects would help the CPG members to diffuse tensions caused by angry residents.

Minister Persaud challenged the more than 60 members in attendance to look at how they handle matters in their own homes as they attempt to help others. “If we can start curbing our own anger, we’ll be in a better place to help others curb theirs. Uncontrolled anger quicky escalates to violence and in the fight against domestic violence and other forms of abuse, we need to tackle cohesively and collectively the triggers and the causes; including anger and conflict,” she said.

Minister Persaud vision is to conduct anger management classes across the country; however, the required human resources training must be conducted. The Minister noted that members of the CPGs, once trained may be able to help in this initiative.

Members of the Region Four Community Policing Groups benefitted from a one-day training by the Ministry’s Gender Affairs Bureau

Meanwhile, Liaison Officer of the CPG Bharat Das offered opening comments and the session on masculinity was facilitated by Manager of the Gender Affairs Bureau Adel Lilly. Senior Gender Affairs Officer Diego Alphonso facilitated the session on anger management.

Chairman of the Ministry’s Support and Heal Network, Bishop Patrick Findlay and Elder Wayne Barrow facilitated the sessions on conflict resolution.

The training was timely as it provided the participants with the skills needed when called upon to intervene in conflict situations and to resolve issues where anger is escalating. The training on masculinity was also beneficial because the work of the CPGs entail interaction with males at the grassroots level.

The Train-the-Trainers Workshop for CPGs is expected to have a positive effect as those trained would then train those persons in their divisions to use the skills acquired in the course of their duties. The training will continue in other regions across the country.