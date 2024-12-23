Region Nine emerging as fastest growing hinterland region

Region Nine is making significant strides in housing expansion, improving healthcare services, and developing profitable tourism ventures.

These advancements are the result of substantial government investments aimed at fostering growth and development across the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy shares gifts to children in the region

During a recent outreach, Minister within the office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, inspected the progress of ongoing government projects and programmes.

Minister McCoy commended the region’s steadfast advancements.

Since resuming office, the government launched and reintroduced several impactful initiatives that have benefitted the lives of Region Nine residents.

The reintroduction and increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant enabled several parents to provide their children with necessary school equipment.

Further, residents of Region Nine were the first to receive their one-off $100,000 cash grant.

Minister McCoy noted that these efforts are part of the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering prosperity across Guyana, especially in the hinterland.

“Our abiding commitment [is] to serve the people across our country including hinterland people [and] to be able to narrow the gaps that exist in the hinterland against the opportunities in the coastland,” the minister stated.

He also assured residents that the government views them as deserving of every investment, a stark contrast to unnecessary comments made by the previous administration.

“Our commitment to you is steady and constant…We have never wavered because we understand the challenges of the hinterland communities and our Amerindian brothers and sisters,” he said.

During the outreach, residents’ concerns were met with a sympathetic ear and assurance of timely interventions to ease their challenges.

As the region continues to flourish, the government’s willingness to assist remains firm and unrelenting.

