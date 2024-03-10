Region Nine youths better educated on climate change as forum comes to an end

The youths of Region Nine are now better educated on how to tackle climate change as the Three-day Youth Forum which was implemented by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) came to an end.

The forum which was officially opened by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag saw a young person from each of the 60 villages within the region attending.

It was aimed at creating a safe space for young people to interact and share common ideas and goals as it pertains to climate change.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag engaging the youths on the first day of the forum

The event ran from March 5to 6 and it was hosted at the Industrial Estate in Lethem, Region Nine.

The first-time initiative allowed the youths to make decisions within their communities on how they can minimise climate change and implement programmes and policies to foster a climate-resilient nation.

During the forum, they were educated about child rights and its contribution to climate change. They were also taught about the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LDCS) and how it is helping Guyana.

These sessions were conducted by various governmental and non-governmental institutions such as the Office of the President, Rights of the Child Commission, Guyana, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The youths being engaged by representatives of other governmental agencies

These are the agencies that play an integral role in building climate resilience in the country through many key initiatives.

Additionally, the forum also saw the young people participating in roundtable discussions with the said agencies. These discussions allowed the participants to understand the government’s plans for building a climate-resilient country and creating sustainable measures for the protection of everyone.

At the end of the event, the youths were given the opportunity to create a climate action plan of their own.

Moreover, the government continues to formulate engagements like these to include the younger population since they are the future of the country. This is done to ensure that the youths understand how every aspect of the country works, not just the economic landscape.

Currently, Guyana is expanding its collaboration with China to develop a framework for climate change and environmental and ecological services.

This partnership will ensure that both countries remain safe no matter what the changes that may come.

