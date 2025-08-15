Region Seven gets security boost with new $40M Eteringbang Police Station

A new $40 million police station was commissioned at Eteringbang in Region Seven to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and enhance safety in the community and by extension the hinterland.

The state-of-the-art police station commissioned by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Thursday comes outfitted with modern technology and resources needed to boost the Guyana Police Force (GPF) capabilities and overall performance in the region.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn commissions the new Eteringbang Police Station, alongside Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’, Errol Watts, and Commander of Regional Police Division #7, Dion Moore

It was also designed to enhance crime prevention and response times.

For the people of Eteringbang and the surrounding areas, this modern station promises more accessible policing services, improved emergency response, and stronger collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

It is expected to contribute to greater social stability and a heightened sense of safety that supports local development and prosperity.

To improve security and law enforcement efforts, a new Regional Police Division #7 Headquarters was recently commissioned.

New Eteringbang Police Station in Region Seven

The new headquarters, valued at $225.8 million, houses a comprehensive suite of specialised offices and functional areas designed to support efficient policing, improve public service delivery, and elevate safety and security for residents.

It also includes:

Traffic Office

Special Constabulary Office

Certifying Officer’s Office

Community Policing Group Office

Data Room

Waiting Area

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Offices

Special Branch Offices

Operational

Court Superintendent’s Office

Registry

Each space is purpose-built to empower the police force with the tools necessary to enhance operational coordination, increase investigative effectiveness, and strengthen administrative excellence.

This facility embodies a forward-looking investment in modern policing aimed at delivering safer communities, responsive law enforcement, and a justice system strengthened across Region Seven.

Beyond operational improvements, the headquarters will serve as the strategic hub for law enforcement activities in the region.

The completion and commissioning of this facility effectively addresses these challenges and aligns with the PPP/C government’s strategic vision to provide equitable and effective security services across all regions of Guyana.