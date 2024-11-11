Region Seven to get new deeds, commercial office soon

The government will soon open a permanent Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority (DCRA) office in Bartica, Region Seven to ensure residents access essential services locally rather than travelling to Georgetown or other regions.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, made the announcement on Monday while engaging several residents at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.

“Very early in his presidency, [President Ali] made a public commitment that [the DCRA] will open branch offices in all the regions of our country, and in giving effect to that promise…we [will] open an office in Region Seven so that the people of Region Seven do not have to travel to [Region Two] or Georgetown to access these services,” Minister Nandlall stated.

The AG is currently spearheading an outreach in Bartica, where several services are being offered through the Ministry of Legal Affairs and a number of its sub-agencies.

The initiative aims to resolve numerous legal issues and facilitate services such as business registrations and deed polls, among others.

Key agencies involved include the Office of the Public Trustee/Official Receiver and the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority (DCRA).

Since 2020, the DCRA has managed to register more than 60,000 new businesses.

Speaking at the event’s launch, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, explained that the engagement in Region Seven is part of a larger initiative being executed countrywide, bringing essential services to citizens.

Scene from the outreach in Region Seven

“We regard taking government to the people as one of the cornerstones of good governance…We believe that the people of our country deserve no less,” he explained.

Minister Nandlall highlighted recent legislative and judicial advancements, including the construction and refurbishment of courts to improve accessibility to the justice system.

“A few years ago, courts in the outlying areas sat only once every quarter. With the increase in litigation…With more and more people needing to access the justice system, that position necessarily had to change. In the next few months, we will commission new courts,” the AG highlighted.

Regions One and Nine benefitted from similar services earlier in the year. The regions were able to file any deed and register any mortgage or debenture. Bills of sale were also filed by residents.

The initiative was conceptualised by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to ensure these services are easily accessible, bridging the divide between the coast and the hinterland.

Scene from the outreach in Region Seven Scene from the outreach in Region Seven

