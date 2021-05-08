Region Seven welcomes opportunity to pursue GOAL scholarships

Residents of Bartica and nearby communities on Friday welcomed the Government’s Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) 20,000 scholarship initiative, which was officially launched in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region.

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag led the outreach to the Region, at the St. John the Baptist Primary School. She said the Government recognises that with the country moving forward, the education of its citizens has also become necessary.

“The 20,000 online scholarship initiative is an initiative that was born from His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and this was so that while our country is developing, our people as individuals will also benefit from that development.”

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag

Minister Parag explained that while courses are being offered to persons who have completed secondary school, provisions have also been made for those without qualifications. Persons who do not meet the scholarship requirements can complete the six-month Bachelor’s Preparatory Programme and on its successful completion, would be eligible to pursue a scholarship for a Bachelor’s degree.

The Public Service Minister urged prospective applicants to take advantage of the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira said the programme would be taken to every region in Guyana as it “is not a Georgetown story, it is for every single region.”

She noted that there are numerous opportunities ahead as the country develops rapidly.

“Our country now is positioned in a very special place and we have to be able to develop skilled people… Over the next five years, we have to build the capacity to take on many of these jobs,” she said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon Gail Teixeira assists a young woman with her application

Speaking to DPI, several prospective applicants commended the Government for the initiative.

Ms. Caroline Smith, a mother of four, said she is hopeful to be awarded a scholarship noting that it is a great opportunity. She also encouraged others to apply for the programme.

Ms. Tiffany Sampson said the launch of the scholarships programme in Bartica “is a great gesture and an opportunity for young people and persons who want to do something, but don’t have the finances to do so.”

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag engaging several young people

Meanwhile, Mr. Romeo Smith told DPI that he plans to pursue a degree in the telecommunications fields and if granted a scholarship, he intends to use his skills to enhance his community.

The GOAL programme is in keeping the Government’s manifesto promise and is available to Guyanese in all 10 Administrative Regions.

Prospective scholars filling out their application forms

Individuals can choose from 85 programmes to study at five international universities. The institutions are the University of the West Indies Open Campus, the University of the Southern Caribbean, the University of Applied Sciences, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, and the JAIN University.

For more information, and to apply persons can visit the Ministry of Education’s website education.gov.gy.