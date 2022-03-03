Region Six commissions new school bus to service Moleson Creek to No. 64 Village, Corentyne
The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commissioned a 32 seater bus in Region Six yesterday which comes under the Regional Democratic Council. The purpose of the bus is to transport students to and from school. The new bus will transport children attending school along the Moleson Creek to No.64 Village route thereby reducing the expense related to transportation.
