Region Six commissions new school bus to service Moleson Creek to No. 64 Village, Corentyne

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 3, 2022

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commissioned a 32 seater bus in Region Six yesterday which comes under the Regional Democratic Council. The purpose of the bus is to transport students to and from school. The new bus will transport children attending school along the Moleson Creek to No.64 Village route thereby reducing the expense related to transportation.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P cutting the ribbon to commission the new bus in the presence of students and the Regional Chairman, Mr. Permaul Armogan
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P
The new 32-seater bus that was commissioned on Wednesday
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P
