Region Six residents elated to be beneficiaries of part-time jobs initiative

Several persons residing in East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six) are elated to be among the thousands who are now beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo who launched the employment scheme in the region on June 2, had announced that 3,000 part-time jobs will be made available to persons across the region. However, the government has opted to expand the employment drive, taking the amount to 4,000.

Shernella Williams, who traveled about 33 miles along the Berbice River from Orealla Village to ink her contract, told DPI that she is thankful for the chance to work, since she did not complete her secondary education.

“I am really grateful that the government is assisting us especially in the riverine communities, because Orealla/Siparuta is the only amerindian villages up there, we have a lot of issues like school drop outs, so the input from the government, we cannot be more grateful for it,” Williams stated.

Safraz Esau of Siparuta Village commended the government’s effort to provide a long-term source of income for Guyanese, “because the village where we come from is mostly out of jobs and these opportunities.”

He stated that he would also help his community in any way now that he is earning a salary.

“Well for me this is good because a lot of people have been applying and waiting long for jobs, so now that we have the opportunity, it is good that we can take it and make the best of it,” another applicant, Serena Giddings noted.

Giddings, visibly excited, told DPI that she does not have to depend on her relatives for funds to purchase basic necessities, now that she is employed.

Meanwhile, Wogwattie Sookram emphasised that the job is a necessity, as she is a single mother and is loaded with a number of responsibilities.

She said her fatigue of job hunting has come to an end. With the new job, Sookram has adequate time for her family after completing her 10 days duty.

Meanwhile, addressing the prospective employees on Friday during the contract signing at the Liverpool Tarmac, along the Corentyne Coast, Dr. Jagdeo said the 4, 000 part-time jobs will inject about $160 million into the regional economy.

He explained that the rationale behind the initiative is to widen the scope of the government, ensuring citizens in every community across Guyana enjoy good services.

“When we got into office, the first day in office, we came in with expectations that we will fulfill the plans that we have promised the electorate when we campaign, plans for changing the taxation system, creating employment, restoring some of the social benefits that were taken away in the five years period,” the Vice President said.

And given what had happened with the more than 70, 000 jobs which were lost under the APNU + AFC regime, there was a need to advance the employment scheme.

“So, if you look at a lot of the things that we promise we have practically, in about 18 months in office, we have completed about 90 percent of what we promise,” he further emphasised. The successful applicants will earn $40,000 for working 10 days monthly. They will be placed at government ministries and agencies.

