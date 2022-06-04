Region Six residents mobilised for infrastructural projects

Residents of villages along the Corentyne Coast, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have been urged to become more proactive in all socio-economic developmental projects within their communities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, made the appeal when he visited the communities earlier this week to inspect ongoing works in the region.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Special Project Unit team inspecting foot paths to be rehabilitated in Region Six.

Residents of Crabwood Creek, Little India, Little Africa, Kingston and Rose Hall were formed into teams by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) to execute a number of infrastructural works in their respective communities.

The new public – private partnership for community development is said to be a best practice, as it allows residents to actively participate in infrastructural projects from conceptualisation to monitoring and evaluation. Their participation will ensure all parameters of the project are realised in keeping with the scope of work.

Foot path nearing completion in Region Six

At Crabwood Creek, seven teams were assembled to construct six, eight-feet concrete roads. Five other teams have been assigned the rehabilitation work in Little India. The roads there will be upgraded to concrete.

SFU’s technical team will work in Little Africa. Residents will be hired as labourers, and roads will be rehabilitated using asphaltic concrete.

DPI spoke to several residents who expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the project.

Natasha Ally will be able to use the road without having to pressure wash her car every day. She told DPI, “We the residents of No#62 village, we are very, very much grateful for what the government has been doing for us because for the past years, we have been living in a miserable condition. This road has been very miserable, and we are very grateful for what is being done here, and we really appreciate it.”

Lindy Romadho said, “… the work they are constructing is very great because of the streets. The way it went it was very terrible for the school children plus the parents bringing the children. They had a lot of difficulties and so far, they did a great job.”

Road highlighted to be rehabilitated in Region Six.

Another resident Troy Bishram said, “this is a good upgrade; everybody talks about upgrade but this is a nice job done… no underhand job, everything well done.”

“This kind of development and this kind of pattern is really good. You can’t slip if the rain fall you know it is really good to walk on it. I love this,” Arnold Rampersaud.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill inspected ongoing works at the NDC 52-74 access dam, which are moving apace. He said the work is being done strategically to benefit residents and farmers.

“What we are doing is separating the dam that the machines (are) using and we (are) putting a concrete walk way so that the residents, if they have children, sick people, elderly people don’t have to be battling with the mud.”

Six walkways are also being constructed in the 52/74 NDC.

Thirty-two similar projects are also being done in Rose Hall, Betsy Ground, Canje and Fyrish. Some foot paths will be constructed four, six, and eight-feet wide based on the geographic area.

The ministry has partnered with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to seek approval from residents in the various communities to construct foot paths on private proprieties.

Minister Edghill said the 21 separate infrastructural developments are being done under the miscellaneous roads project. Contracts to rehabilitate the major access roads in the region have already been signed.

