Region Six senior citizens glad for COVID vaccination drive

Senior citizens across Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have voiced their support for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines at health centres close to their neighbourhoods.

At the Number 47 Village Health Centre on Tuesday, Mr. Lesley Luke said he kept himself informed about the vaccine and was sufficiently prepared. He added that he plans to encourage others so they too can be inoculated.

Mr. Lesley Luke

“I really take it because it is for my own good and I would advise anybody as long as you reach the requirements, take the vaccine,” he said.

Ms. Schmon Kalu, a widow and domestic worker was the second person at the health centre today. The woman told DPI that her family updated her on the vaccine and so she intends to inform her neighbours and friends so they could protect themselves.

Ms. Schmon Kalu

“My grandson, he went to Skeldon market and he heard from people, and he does come home and tell me, “grand, go tek the vaccine tomorrow morning. Try and go and tek the vaccine.

You fi encourage them fuh come and tek the vaccine because you don’t want them fuh sick or anything,” Ms. Kalu said.

Another Berbician, Ms. Barbara Figueira said the vaccine plays a pivotal role in building immunity against the virus. “It’s important right now with this COVID going on, this virus… [the vaccine] is helping the immune system and it’s better to have your body well-fortified.”

Ms. Barbara Figueira

Regarding misinformation on both the virus and the vaccine, Ms. Figueira was adamant that individuals are responsible for informing themselves about the facts on the virus and the vaccine.

Over at the Port Mourant Health Centre, DPI interviewed Mr. Mahendranaut Allan who commended the wealth of information about the vaccination campaign that was publicised in the media.

Mr. Mahendranaut Allan

He credited Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony and health workers for their roles in educating the public about the vaccine. He added that he was thankful to his sons for motivating him to take the vaccine.

“I have two sons in New York. They advised me. They said they are going to take it as well,” Mr. Allan said.

Guyana has received donations of vaccines from the Governments of Barbados (3,000), China (20,000), and India (80,000). Through the COVAX mechanism, the Government expects to receive 104,000 doses of vaccines, and another 149,000 through a purchase agreement under a CARICOM-African Union pact.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo are among the Government officials to have been vaccinated.