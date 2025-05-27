Region Ten parents welcome ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

‘We don’t have to push our hands in our pockets to find all the money’ – Parents

Parents and guardians in Region Ten have expressed gratitude for the government’s ongoing support through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, which they say is helping to ease the financial burden of back-to-school expenses.

Among them is Lucille Allman, a grandmother from the mining town. She said the grant would allow her to purchase all the necessary school supplies for her grandchild as the new term begins.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill handing over the cash grant to Lucille Allman

Scores of parents turned up at One Mile Primary School on Tuesday to uplift the grant, which totals $55,000 per child, including a $5,000 uniform allowance.

Allman, who cares for her four grandchildren while their mother works along the East Coast corridor, shared, “I feel good about it because times back you had little difficulties to get things together and such. I feel proud today that we don’t have to push our hands in our pockets to find all the money to do the necessary things for them.”

Minister Edghill handing over the cash grant to Shanica Luther

Another parent, Shanica Luther, who is collecting the grant for her three children, said it comes at a critical time for single parents like herself.

“I am a single parent, so it comes in handy. It’s gonna help a lot, especially with the cost of living or if you don’t have a well-paying job. At least you will be able to get the necessities to send the kids to school. I feel great because I usually go shopping for three terms with the money,” she said.

Curt Daw uplifting his cash grant from Minister Edghill

Father of seven, Curt Daw, also welcomed the initiative, stating that it helps him to provide for his children’s school needs.

“This cash grant will help my children to get certain things they have to get. They already said they want their bicycles. I always try to ensure they have everything for school. I’m glad for this cash. [It will assist] many families since things aren’t so [good].”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, visited One Mile Primary and Nursery Schools to oversee the distribution process, interact with parents and ensure a smooth rollout.

Minister Edghill during remarks at the opening ceremony for the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant on Tuesday

Over $54 million will be distributed to parents and guardians of children attending One Mile Primary alone.

Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to education and financial assistance, noting that the PPP/C administration reinstated the grant in 2020 and has since increased it annually.

He stated that “Our intervention of lending support to parents to ensure an adequate opportunity to education for our children was not because of an oil bonanza. It was because of policy direction and the belief of the government that paying attention to our children has an opportunity to receive the best that is available. A country that pays attention to education is a country that has a great future.”

Parents waiting to uplift the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

He further noted that investments in the education sector have been significant, with more than 75 educational facilities currently under construction to improve access from nursery to secondary levels nationwide.

“We have spared no effort in ensuring our children receive the best,” he stated.

This year, the cash grant has increased to $50,000, in addition to the $5,000 uniform allowance, benefiting some 205,000 students across the country. Distribution continues this week in Region Eight, following successful rollouts in Regions Seven and Nine.

The initiative is expected to place approximately $11 billion in disposable income into the hands of parents and guardians in 2025, providing crucial financial support while encouraging school attendance and engagement.

