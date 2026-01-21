Region Ten to benefit from large-scale solar farms under renewable energy push

Residents of Region Ten are set to soon benefit from large-scale solar farms aimed at easing the growing demand for electricity while improving the reliability of the power supply in the area.

The initiative forms part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s broader drive to expand renewable energy across Guyana.

Consultation engagement with residents of Region Ten on Solar Farm programme

The project is being implemented under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme. It will integrate a total of 15 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic power, supported by at least 22 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage, into the Linden isolated system.

Three sites have been identified for the region: Dacoura, which is expected to receive 3 megawatt at peak (MWp), Retrieve 8 MWp, and Block 37 with a further 4 MWp.

The programme is intended to reduce government subventions, cut greenhouse gas emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuel power generation, and improve electricity services to support new infrastructure.

Job creation for local communities is also among the anticipated benefits.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), in collaboration with GUYSOL, hosted a public consultation in the region to outline the scope of the project and address concerns from residents.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Linden Younge, a resident, stressed the importance of community engagement.

Resident, Linden Younge

“It is very important that the community understands initiatives like this and is informed, so they can give their input.

This should be well-received because it introduces a new type of energy infrastructure that will help offset daily power consumption and reduce reliance on diesel engines. It creates more available power, especially for those looking to invest,” he stated.

He added that improved reliability and availability of electricity would support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, while also offering environmental benefits.

Resident, Keron Williams

Resident Keron Williams described the project as a timely and welcome development.

“Any initiative that enhances renewable energy is welcomed in today’s world, especially given the global environmental challenges. Diversifying the power source in Linden is incredible. It’s good to see this has moved beyond talk to action, with contracts already in place,” Williams said.

He added that the consultations provided clarity on how solar power would supplement existing sources, offering greater security in electricity supply following periods of instability in recent times.

Resident, Norris King

Another resident, Norris King, also expressed support for the initiative, noting that his main concern was whether residents would be negatively affected by costs.

“There was some clarity in that our realities would not be affected negatively, and therefore, for me, I think it is a plus for all involved, the community, the government, and everyone else.”

The construction of the solar farms is being carried out through a joint venture between SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co., Ltd. and XJ Group Corporation.

The project is valued at US$22.6 million and is expected to generate approximately 6,707 megawatt-hours annually per site.

Construction is scheduled to take 18 months, with full integration into the power system anticipated by the first quarter of 2027.