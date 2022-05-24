Region Three contractors laud gov’t for creating job opportunities

Contractors from Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) are thanking the government for ensuring infrastructural development and creation of job opportunities in the region.

The contractors shared their appreciation at a simple contract signing ceremony at the Regional Democratic Council on Monday. A total of some $209,207,345 was distributed in contracts by the ministry.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall alongside Regional Democratic Council members and awarded contractors.

Fiaz Khan, Managing Director of A&N Enterprise who was awarded a contract to reconstruct the old Zeelugt Primary School told DPI, “I feel very excited and honoured to be working for the Government of Guyana and especially Region Three because I am a resident of Region Three. I welcome that because I, myself am a person who advocate for those things, people who living in the community they get jobs that cause them to develop themselves. I personally have people who working with me from that area so, I am already there.”

Managing Director of AMIC General Contracting Services, Imtiaz Zafurallah shared similar sentiments. He said he will hire persons from within the community of Goed Fortuin to be on his team.

“It is good to be awarded this project because I am a resident of Region Three and also, we will be looking to hire people from the community. As minister Edghill had said earlier when he signed the Mabura road to engage the people from the communities. So, I am looking forward to engage the people from the communities.”

Another contractor, Chandrachur Persaud, owner of C.Persaud and Son Construction and Supply Services was awarded a contract to rehabilitate a sluice within his community of Zeelandia, Wakenaam Island. He said it is better to give someone from the community a job than to bring someone who resides elsewhere.

“It is very nice that they involve people from right in the community because it doesn’t make sense to bring people from West Coast and you have people right there. I have my foreman, everybody from right there, the staff is right from the island actually right in the village. So, I am happy about that, they can keep getting work.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, also urged contractors to hire persons from within the respective communities.

“Part of our [government’s] commitment is to have people from within the regions do many of these projects. I am happy to report if not all the projects, then more than 90 per cent of the big projects in Region Three are done by contractors of Region Three.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman of Region Three, Ishan Ayube said the government’s agenda is to enhance the livelihood of citizens countrywide inclusive of Region Three.

“This is an initiative and a promise by our government to the people across this country. The primary objective is to execute government’s plans and policies. The policy of the government is to enhance the lives of all people across this country inclusive of Region Three.”

Omesh Satyanand, Vice Chairperson also noted that the regional administration will ensure that government projects and services are delivered in a timely manner to ensure its commitment to improve residents’ livelihoods is fulfilled. He further urged contractors to perform well in their tasks.

“We look forward to see that the contractor gives us quality work based on the bill of quantity, and the project scope. We are expecting that quality work should be delivered so that our residents can be comfortable, and the regional administration by large be comfortable with the work you are doing.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

