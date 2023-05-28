Region Three residents urged to support ‘people development’

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has once again stressed the need for ‘people development’ as Guyana undergoes massive transformation.

During an outreach to Region Three on Saturday, President Ali told residents that it is important to have local democratic organs that can properly represent the people, as well as work with the government to develop the country.

As such, he urged them to make wise choices at the Local Government Elections (LGE) on June 12 and elect people that have their best interests at heart.

“An important part of this development and transformation requires the support of you, the people. Ensuring that the governance structure at the national level, the regional level, and the community level, work in synergy.

“You have seen City Council for example, in Georgetown. When that synergy does not exist, when you have a council that does not work in the interest of its citizens and the interest of the national development plan, you can see how those communities are affected,” the head of state explained.

He noted that it is pertinent for everyone who is of age to become engaged in the process, support the local leaders, and bring synergy to what is being done nationally.

“That is why I want to encourage all of you to participate in the Local Government Elections and ensure that you come out and support the PPP/C candidates, so that they can be elected and that we can have a council that we can work with…that will support the national development, bring that synergy that we want to achieve nationally and push towards advancing the development of this region,” Dr Ali said.

He reminded that each community requires a solid system of support that will work towards the advancement of the environment and the people.

This, the president added, can be achieved when persons vote in the LGE this year.

