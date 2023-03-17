Region Three to benefit from major transformative, infrastructural development
The Ministry of Public Works has rolled out a series of infrastructural projects that are geared towards transforming transportation networks across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
These infrastructural projects will also enhance access to markets and services, and create employment opportunities for residents.
Some of the projects being rolled out include:
Lot 2- Construction of Pedestrian Sidewalk on West Bank of Demerara (Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk) by MK Haniff Construction Services, to the tune of $36,233,422.
Lot 2- rehabilitation of Hubu Main Access Road, by Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Ince, to the tune of $134,340,045. The works are 95 per cent completed, with some 1,000 metres of sections of asphaltic concrete works completed and 100 meters of timber revetment required.
Lot 13-rehabilitation of Ridge, by Pooran Manman General Construction Services to the tune of $83,329,400. Works are 20 per cent completed, and white sand works are currently ongoing.
Lot 19- rehabilitation of Acme Scheme Road Network, Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo by R. Maraj Gen Contracting, to the tune of $33,270,500. Works are 45 per cent completed.
Lot 25- rehabilitation of Second Cross Street, North Old Scheme, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, by JPM General Construction Engineering Service, to the tune of $23,009,514. Works are 50 per cent completed.
Lot 26- rehabilitation of Third Cross Street, North Old Scheme, Cornelia Ida West Coast Demerara, by JPM General Construction Engineering Service, to the tune of $21,917,114. Works are 50 per cent completed.
Lot 104- rehabilitation of Back Dam east from school to Kent Dam, Parika, by Archie’s and Son Stone & Sand Supply, to the tune of $198,416,865. Works are 15 per cent completed.
Lot 227- rehabilitation of Greenwich Park, Old Road North to South, by Expert General Contracting Services, to the tune of $23,371,782. Works are 90 per cent completed.
Lot 249- rehabilitation of Road Network, Greenwich Park New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, by Eagle Transportation & General Construction Inc to the tune of $78,904,700. Works are 25 per cent completed.
Lot 250- rehabilitation of Main Access Road, Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase One, East Bank Essequibo, phase 2 by S&D Construction, to the tune of $109,631,400. Works are 98 per cent completed.
Lot 251- rehabilitation of Road Network 1, West Section (Section #3), Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase One, East Bank Essequibo by Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works, totalling $110,070,800. Works are 15 per cent completed.
Lot 252- rehabilitation of Road Network 1, Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase Two, East Bank Essequibo by JD Investments, totalling $64,922,500. Works 95 per cent completed.
Lot 253-rehabilitation of Road Network 2, Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase 2, East Bank Essequibo, by Avionics Engineering Inc. totalling $80,752,760. Works are 65 per cent completed.
Lot 254- rehabilitation of road network 3, Tuschen New Housing Scheme-Phase 2, East Bank Essequibo, by Engineering Construction Company, totalling $56,429,260. Works are 60 per cent completed.
Lot 255- rehabilitation of Road Network 1, East Section Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo, by Deodat Sewkumar Charran Construction, to the tune of $69,879,800. Works by 40 per cent completed.
Lot 256- rehabilitation of Main Access Road (Brother Dam), Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, by Civcon Eng. Contractors, totalling $162,087,400. Works are 5 percent completed.
Lot 257-rehabilitation of Fisher Dam Last Cross Street, West Section Road Network, Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, Wazim & Son Infrastructure, $79, 138,600, 5 percent completed.
Lot 259- rehabilitation of Western Road Network, Zeelugt Housing Scheme- Phase 1 East Bank Essequibo, by Archie’s & Son Stone & Sand Supply, totalling $96,011,000. Works are 95 percent completed.
Lot 260-construction of Eastern Road Network, Zeelugt Housing Scheme- Phase 1, East Bank Essequibo, by Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc. to the tune of $90,772,200. Works are 10 percent completed.
Lot 261- Construction of Northern Section Road Network, Zeelugt Housing Scheme- Phase Three, East Bank Essequibo, by P. Harriram & Son Contracting, totalling $37,750, 100. Works 15 percent completed.
Lot 308- rehabilitation of Reserve 414, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, by Ram Sookram General Construction, totalling $13,599,860. Works are 50 percent completed.