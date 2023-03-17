Region Three to benefit from major transformative, infrastructural development

The Ministry of Public Works has rolled out a series of infrastructural projects that are geared towards transforming transportation networks across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works in Region Three.

These infrastructural projects will also enhance access to markets and services, and create employment opportunities for residents.

Some of the projects being rolled out include:

Lot 2- Construction of Pedestrian Sidewalk on West Bank of Demerara (Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk) by MK Haniff Construction Services, to the tune of $36,233,422.

Lot 2- rehabilitation of Hubu Main Access Road, by Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Ince, to the tune of $134,340,045. The works are 95 per cent completed, with some 1,000 metres of sections of asphaltic concrete works completed and 100 meters of timber revetment required.

Inspection of works in Region Three

Lot 13-rehabilitation of Ridge, by Pooran Manman General Construction Services to the tune of $83,329,400. Works are 20 per cent completed, and white sand works are currently ongoing.

Lot 19- rehabilitation of Acme Scheme Road Network, Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo by R. Maraj Gen Contracting, to the tune of $33,270,500. Works are 45 per cent completed.

Lot 25- rehabilitation of Second Cross Street, North Old Scheme, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, by JPM General Construction Engineering Service, to the tune of $23,009,514. Works are 50 per cent completed.

Lot 26- rehabilitation of Third Cross Street, North Old Scheme, Cornelia Ida West Coast Demerara, by JPM General Construction Engineering Service, to the tune of $21,917,114. Works are 50 per cent completed.

Lot 104- rehabilitation of Back Dam east from school to Kent Dam, Parika, by Archie’s and Son Stone & Sand Supply, to the tune of $198,416,865. Works are 15 per cent completed.

Lot 227- rehabilitation of Greenwich Park, Old Road North to South, by Expert General Contracting Services, to the tune of $23,371,782. Works are 90 per cent completed.

Lot 249- rehabilitation of Road Network, Greenwich Park New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, by Eagle Transportation & General Construction Inc to the tune of $78,904,700. Works are 25 per cent completed.

Lot 250- rehabilitation of Main Access Road, Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase One, East Bank Essequibo, phase 2 by S&D Construction, to the tune of $109,631,400. Works are 98 per cent completed.

Lot 251- rehabilitation of Road Network 1, West Section (Section #3), Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase One, East Bank Essequibo by Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works, totalling $110,070,800. Works are 15 per cent completed.

Lot 252- rehabilitation of Road Network 1, Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase Two, East Bank Essequibo by JD Investments, totalling $64,922,500. Works 95 per cent completed.

Lot 253-rehabilitation of Road Network 2, Tuschen New Housing Scheme- Phase 2, East Bank Essequibo, by Avionics Engineering Inc. totalling $80,752,760. Works are 65 per cent completed.

Lot 254- rehabilitation of road network 3, Tuschen New Housing Scheme-Phase 2, East Bank Essequibo, by Engineering Construction Company, totalling $56,429,260. Works are 60 per cent completed.

Lot 255- rehabilitation of Road Network 1, East Section Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo, by Deodat Sewkumar Charran Construction, to the tune of $69,879,800. Works by 40 per cent completed.

Lot 256- rehabilitation of Main Access Road (Brother Dam), Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, by Civcon Eng. Contractors, totalling $162,087,400. Works are 5 percent completed.

Lot 257-rehabilitation of Fisher Dam Last Cross Street, West Section Road Network, Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, Wazim & Son Infrastructure, $79, 138,600, 5 percent completed.

Lot 259- rehabilitation of Western Road Network, Zeelugt Housing Scheme- Phase 1 East Bank Essequibo, by Archie’s & Son Stone & Sand Supply, totalling $96,011,000. Works are 95 percent completed.

Lot 260-construction of Eastern Road Network, Zeelugt Housing Scheme- Phase 1, East Bank Essequibo, by Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc. to the tune of $90,772,200. Works are 10 percent completed.

Lot 261- Construction of Northern Section Road Network, Zeelugt Housing Scheme- Phase Three, East Bank Essequibo, by P. Harriram & Son Contracting, totalling $37,750, 100. Works 15 percent completed.

Lot 308- rehabilitation of Reserve 414, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, by Ram Sookram General Construction, totalling $13,599,860. Works are 50 percent completed.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

