Region Three’s $8.4B Budget approved

Residents of Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) will benefit from a new regional hospital in 2022, among other major developments as provided for in the 2022 National Budget.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Nigel Dharamlall on Wednesday defended the sums for capital projects in the region in the Committee of Supply.

Parika Region 3.

“This is probably the best time where the management of the health sector is concerned in Guyana,” Minister Dharamlall said, as he spoke of the improvements in the health sector since the PPP/C Administration took office.

“We will build a new modern hospital in Region Three; we are going to upgrade West Demerara Hospital and we have already upgraded Leonora hospital which will be commissioned very shortly.”

Several communities in Region Three will benefit from drainage and irrigation works, new reinforced concrete bridges, upgraded asphaltic roads and a number of river sluices in several communities across the region.

“President Ali has made a commitment to the people of Guyana that all of the infrastructure will be upgraded in our country and that is why you would find a lot of the bridges that are made of timber, we will now be constructing with reinforced concrete with composite steel,” Minister Dharmlall, noted as he outlined the bridges that will be built in various parts of the region including in Wakenaam, Leonora, Parika, and Hague.

Students in West Minster and other areas will also benefit from a new school bus to aid the transportation needs to and from school.

In the health sector, the region will benefit from an ambulance and bus that will aid the transportation needs of Region Three patients.

The agricultural sector received $649.million, public works $473 million, education delivery $4.6 billion and health services $2. 3 billion.