Region Two families secure land titles, construction vouchers

Dozens of families in Region Two are now able to build secure and stable futures after receiving their Certificates of Title along with steel and cement vouchers during a housing outreach on Friday.

The exercise was led by Minister of Housing Collin Croal, accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

The initiative is one aspect of the government’s accelerated drive to deliver 40,000 homes in the next five years.

A total of 85 Certificates of Title were distributed to residents for Onderneeming Phase Four, providing them with the comfort of securing full ownership of their properties.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn, handing over a Certificate of Title to a recipient

Minister Croal explained that the priority of his ministry goes beyond allocations to ensuring full legal ownership for beneficiaries.

“The overarching objective for us will be to ensure that we continue the target of empowering homeownership, and by empowering I mean ownership, because you can have the allocation, but if you don’t have the legal document, then it’s not complete,” he said.

In addition to title distribution, 55 steel and cement vouchers were handed over to support home construction, allowing families to move ahead more rapidly with building their houses.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal handing over a steel and cement voucher to a resident

He noted that residents of Region Two have had ongoing problems obtaining titles to their lands, but he reassured them that these issues would be resolved.

“We are committed to clearing all of the backlog, including here in Region Two… our commitment is that we must have no area left in this period for which we do not have the proper documentation for ownership,” the housing minister stated.