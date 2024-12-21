Region Two gets 91 new healthcare workers

Ninety one Region Two residents graduated on Friday from various Health Sciences Education (HSE) programmes.

Some 20 individuals completed the Medical Laboratory Technician course while 37 challenged the Nursing Assistant Programme, 19 Post-Basic Midwifery, and 15 Operating Theatre Technicians.

Delivering the feature address at the graduation ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment in the health sector, to enhance the lives of both patients and healthcare workers.

He also emphasised the decentralisation of training countrywide to ensure an adequate supply of health professionals to meet patients’ needs.

“In the ministry we are doing about 18 to 20 different programmes and we want to have each programme rolled out in Essequibo. We are creating the environment to be able to do that. We want to train more people because we want to add staff on a yearly basis to ensure that we can function effectively,” the health minister stated.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, delivers the feature address at the HSE graduation ceremony in Region Two

Dr Anthony emphasised that adequate facilities are critical to building a world-class health sector, ensuring the continued development of healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer, Dr Ranjeev Singh, underscored the importance of healthcare workers cultivating the right attitude to create a welcoming environment for patients.

“I want to implore on each of you graduating here today to build the right attitude, frame of mind and treat our patients right. As health workers we will serve the people of this region to the best of our ability. We will create an accommodating and welcoming environment for our patients,” the region’s health officer noted.

He encouraged the graduates to keep elevating themselves and make use of the opportunities offered in the health sector.

The first batch of Medical Laboratory Technicians to graduate in Region Two

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the HSE programme, Chandroutie Persaud-Bahadur commended the new healthcare workers for their hard work during the training.

The programmes were conducted in two phases, practical and theoretical, allowing the students to have hands-on experience.

This new batch of 91 health professionals will be employed at various health facilities across the region to ensure patients receive adequate service.

