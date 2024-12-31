Region Two to benefit from $2.3B in road enhancements

– 179 contractors empowered

– Over 1000 job opportunities provided

One hundred and seventy-nine small contractors were awarded contracts to conduct major upgrades to the road network in Region Two. The total value of the contracts is over $2.3 billion.

The signing ceremony was held on Monday at Anna Regina Secondary School and it demonstrates the government’s commitment to empower local contractors, foster regional development and provide job opportunities.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses local contractors

A first-time contract recipient, Padmanie Mohamed, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the initiative will greatly improve her livelihood and the lives of many construction workers seeking employment in the region.

“For those small people trying to get up and trying to climb the ladder…It is very much wonderful that we have received financial help to start our project,” Mohamed stated.

Rawle Pearce, another contractor, lauded the government for providing opportunities for residents to contribute to positive change and showcase their skills on a regional stage.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill oversees the contract signing process

“It [the initiative] is something that will kickstart many of these contractors into medium-scale and large-scale contractors later on. This is a platform also to showcase many of their skills. I know in some of these rural areas like the Essequibo coast we have quite a few skilled persons,” Pearce explained.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, highlighted the government’s dedication to fair and inclusive development.

He explained that this approach ensures opportunities for every contractor whether they operate on a small, medium or large scale.

The ministry has pledged its support to kickstart and expedite the completion of these projects. A flat rate of $30,000 per square metre for construction was introduced to promote fairness and profitability for local contractors.

Ministry of Public Works employees assist local contractors

Contractors are also eligible for a 10 per cent mobilisation advance without a bond, while those with a bond can access a 30 per cent advance.

Additionally, the ministry is facilitating the procurement of concrete from approved suppliers, reducing significant financial burdens and ensuring the roads meet the required standards.

The road construction projects will benefit residents, improve access to schools, health centres and other essential facilities in the region.

Residents of Region Two can expect further infrastructural upgrades with an additional $800 million being earmarked to upgrade 13 major roads in the region.

Local contractors signing their contracts

