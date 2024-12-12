Region Two will continue to benefit from agri investments – Min Mustapha

The government intends to transform Region Two into a booming agricultural hub through increased funding, and the provision of state-of-the-art machinery.

Scores of residents and farmers in the region will start to reap tremendous benefits as the government continues to make notable investments in the crop production and other agricultural activities.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha pledged the government’s commitment to this initiative while addressing residents of the region on Thursday.

Farmers in the region have already benefitted from numerous upgrades to their machinery and lots.

Thus far, the region has received over 12 pieces of machinery including excavators and small machines.

He said thousands of lots were rehabilitated, over 60 canals were restored, and scores of free planting materials were distributed in the region.

Minister Mustapha said these investments are yielding significant results in the region as it harvested over 725,000 tonnes of rice, a record-breaking harvest rate in one of Guyana’s key agricultural exports.

Minister Mustapha noted that Region Two’s agricultural sector is witnessing monumental achievements and the government intends to spearhead more trailblazing initiatives in other sectors.

“Region Two is an important region not just for agriculture but we want Region Two to be an all-round region…we will continue to revolutionise this sector and all other sectors.” the minister said.

The minister further noted that Guyana’s groundbreaking achievements in agriculture is attracting attention from foreign investors.

He said that “Although we have seen many persons express interest in the oil and gas industry, today we are seeing massive transformation in the agriculture sector…today we have seen tons of people coming back to invest in agriculture.”

All of the government’s agricultural investments are in efforts to transform Guyana into a leading food hub in the Caribbean and reduce the country’s food import bill.

