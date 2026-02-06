Regional law school to begin construction in 2026 – AG Nandlall announces during Budget debate

Construction of a regional law school at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus is set to commence in 2026, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall announced on Friday during his contribution to the Budget 2026 debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The Attorney General said Guyana secured permission in September 2025 from the Council of Legal Education to establish the institution, marking a major milestone after decades of efforts by successive administrations.

“In this budget, we have the first capital injection, and during the year 2026, we will begin the construction of a law school in Guyana,” Nandlall said.

He explained that the law school will serve not only Guyanese students but the wider Caribbean, providing more affordable and accessible legal education while generating economic activity through student housing, services and other spending.

“It is going to be a regional law school. It will attract students from across the Caribbean… and of course, it will provide cheap and accessible legal education to our own Guyanese,” he said.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall

Turning to international legal matters, the Attorney General updated the House on Guyana’s ongoing case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the border controversy with Venezuela.

He disclosed that the court has notified the parties that hearings on the merits of the case are scheduled to begin on May 4, 2026.

“I am pleased to inform the House that on the 27th of January, 2026, all the parties in that case were notified by the court that the hearings on the merits of the case will open on Monday, the 4th of May, 2026,” he stated.

Nandlall said the Attorney General’s Chambers continues to work closely with the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate Guyana’s representation in the matter.

The minister also highlighted broader investments in the justice sector, including the revision of the Laws of Guyana from 2012 to 2022 and the preparation of updated law reports covering decisions from 2008 to 2022, both of which are expected to be launched shortly.

In addition, he pointed to ongoing investments to expand access to justice, noting that new courts have been opened in several regions in recent years, while additional facilities are under construction.

Nandlall also reported significant progress in modernising the judiciary, with most levels of the court system now operating electronic and paperless litigation processes, a move aimed at improving efficiency and case management.

He emphasised that the rule of law remains essential to national development and the successful implementation of government policies.

“The rule of law is the glue that keeps modern society together. In its absence, anarchy and lawlessness prevail,” the Attorney General said.

Nandlall closed his presentation by reaffirming his support for Budget 2026, describing it as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise the country and secure long-term prosperity for all Guyanese.